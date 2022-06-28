‘Locate Before Route’: AT&T launches first-ever 9-1-1 upgrade to help first responders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - AT&T announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind 9-1-1 upgrade that will make it easier for first responders to find and send help to wireless 9-1-1 callers.

The carrier said through this new “Locate Before Route” feature from Intrado, AT&T can quickly and more accurately identify where a wireless 9-1-1 call is coming from using device GPS and hybrid information to route the call to the correct 9-1-1 call center, also known as public safety answering point or PSAP.

With location-based routing, the carrier said a device can be located and routed within 50 meters of the device location.

Nationwide location based routing (AT&T)

We’re told prior to this launch, wireless 9-1-1 calls were routed based on the location of cell towers, which can cover up to a 10-mile radius. This can cause delays in emergency response, especially when a call is made within PSAP border areas where state, county or city boundaries overlap.

“AT&T is paving the way to create safer communities and is the only carrier to provide the most accurate solution to reduce wireless 9-1-1 call transfers beyond what the FCC is requiring carriers today. This is especially important in an emergency when lives are on the line.”

As of Tuesday, June 28, the new “Locate Before Route” feature is live across North and South Carolina. The nationwide rollout is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

