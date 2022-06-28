Officers searching for four suspects charged with felony crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are trying to find four suspects facing felony crimes.

The following suspects are each facing multiple charges and are still on the loose, according to officers.

Nathan Lee Littrell

Nathan Lee Littrell (Asheville City Police Department)

Officers described Littrell as a 30-year-old man who is around 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, tattoos of writing on his right shoulder, “NLL” on his left shoulder, a star on both of his upper arms, and “DALYAH” on his left forearm. He was charged with Felony Larceny and Resist Delay Obstruct.

Robert Douglas Stone

Robert Douglas Stone (Asheville City Police Department)

Stone is a 40-year-old man who stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of an angel on his upper right arm, a key with a lock on his right forearm, and a skeleton smoking on his left arm. He was charged with Possess w/ Intent to Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine, Possess w/ Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Jonathan Israel Medrano

Jonathan Israel Medrano (Asheville City Police Department)

Medrano is a 31-year-old man who is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was charged with three counts of Assault on a Female, 1st Degree Burglary and two counts of Sexual Battery.

Katrina Daborshia Price

Katrina Daborshia Price (Asheville City Police Department)

Price is a 50-year-old female who is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 142 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was charged with Larceny, three counts of Assault and Battery and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact the Police Department by calling 828-252-1110, texting TIP2APD to 847411, or using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.