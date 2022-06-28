Advertisement

Officers working to identify armed men from protest on Sunday

Protestors believed to have guns
Protestors believed to have guns(Asheville City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are working to identify two men who allegedly brought guns to a protest in downtown Asheville on Sunday.

Officers said they believed both men had guns with them. They added that one of them was wearing a face mask and body armor.

According to officers, it is illegal to carry firearms openly if you are participating in a demonstration. Officers said they arrested multiple people for this during demonstrations in 2020.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department by calling 828-252-1110, texting TIP2APD to 847411, or using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy-involved crash
Deputy-involved crash in Greenville Co.
Celebrating pride month with pie
Upstate general store celebrates pride month with pie
Service dog in Upstate
Service dog learns to help diabetic owner
Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge, who was killed in the line of duty, will help dozens...
Dep. Aldridge continuing to save lives as organ, tissue donor
School resource officer funding
Greenville police to add more SRO's