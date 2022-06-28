Officers working to identify armed men from protest on Sunday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are working to identify two men who allegedly brought guns to a protest in downtown Asheville on Sunday.

Officers said they believed both men had guns with them. They added that one of them was wearing a face mask and body armor.

According to officers, it is illegal to carry firearms openly if you are participating in a demonstration. Officers said they arrested multiple people for this during demonstrations in 2020.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department by calling 828-252-1110, texting TIP2APD to 847411, or using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

