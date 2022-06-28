PM Storms Return Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - PM Storms will be back in the picture Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm up as well.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows will drop into the 60s.

On Wednesday, we’ll return to a more typical summertime pattern with a mix of sun and clouds and hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. We’ll remain on that track through the start of the upcoming holiday weekend, as highs gradually moderate from the low and mid 80s to mid and upper 80s by Saturday.

Sunday and Independence Day face a greater risk for widespread thunderstorms, but neither look like a washout at this time. Rather, you may want to have a backup for your holiday weekend plans if they take you outdoors. We will keep you updated over the next few days!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.