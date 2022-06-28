Advertisement

Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED PRESS, POOL)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Will Johnny Depp be coming back as Jack Sparrow? Don’t hold your breath.

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up.

Not only that, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, said they haven’t decided on whether the actor will reprise the role.

All eyes have been on Depp recently, but not on the big screen.

He and his ex-wife Amber Heard were battling it out in court with dueling defamation suits, which wrapped up earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide, gave an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
CVS and Rite Aid announced the limiting purchases of emergency contraception due to an increase...
CVS, Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases following surge
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal