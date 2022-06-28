Advertisement

Rutherford County deputies looking for missing woman

Tiffany Luckadoo
Tiffany Luckadoo(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 43-year-old Tiffany Luckadoo.

Luckadoo is described by deputies as five foot four and 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Gikey Lumber area.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Luckadoo, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or submit an anonymous tip through the RCSO mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nathan Lee Littrell (far left), Robert Douglas Stone (middle left), Jonathan Israel Medrano...
Officers searching for four suspects charged with felony crimes
What's new? 6/28
What's new? 6/28
Easley finalizing American Rescue Plan
Easley finalizing American Rescue Plan
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
State Grand Jury indicts Murdaugh, Smith for criminal conspiracy, narcotics