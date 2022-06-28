Rutherford County deputies looking for missing woman

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 43-year-old Tiffany Luckadoo.

Luckadoo is described by deputies as five foot four and 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Gikey Lumber area.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Luckadoo, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or submit an anonymous tip through the RCSO mobile app.

