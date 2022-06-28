Silver alert issued for missing endangered man in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for missing endangered man, Hoyt Roger Anders.

Officials say 77-year-old Anders, a man who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 148 Anders Place wearing jeans and possibly a t-shirt or button up shirt.

Anders is described as five foot six and 150 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2001 white Ford truck with a license plate reading: EFY7446.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. R. Garert at the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-286-2911.

