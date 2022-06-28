Silver alert issued for missing endangered man in Rutherfordton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for missing endangered man, Hoyt Roger Anders.
Officials say 77-year-old Anders, a man who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 148 Anders Place wearing jeans and possibly a t-shirt or button up shirt.
Anders is described as five foot six and 150 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2001 white Ford truck with a license plate reading: EFY7446.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. R. Garert at the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-286-2911.
