Solicitor files motion to disclose iPhone password in murder case of Christina Parcell

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor W. Walter Wilkins filed a motion to disclose the iPhone password of Zachary Hughes, a man charged with murder in the death of Christina Parcell.

On Oct. 13, 2021, Christina Parcell was killed in her Greenville County home. She was involved in a very “contentious” custody battle with the father of her child, John Mello, an associate and close friend of the defendant Zachary Hughes, according to the motion.

Documents show Hughes worked for Mello at least during the year’s 2020-2021 and had been in contact with one another via Facebook. while Mello was outside of the United States. On Oct. 21, Mello returned from Italy after the murder of Christina Parcell and was served with a custodial interference warrant. Upon being processed at the detention center, Mello exclusively placed Hughes on the relationship portion of his booking so they could community with each other while Mello was incarcerated.

We’re told there were a number of pieces of information on the iPhone that the software is able to partially download, including WhatsApp conversations between Hughes and Mello, geo-location, text messages, photos, emails, and data showing when the iPhone has been turned off or placed on iPhone mode.

Without the passcode, the solicitor says software designed to unlock the iPhone is only able to provide an estimate of the maximum amount of time it may take the software to “break” the passcode. In this case, while the software could unlock the iPhone at any moment, the maximum amount of time remaining to unlock the iPhone is three years and nine months.

According to an affidavit, the affiant, an investigator with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, says criminals facilitate their crimes by using their smartphones to identify targets and communicate with others about crimes.

The affiant believes evidence on Hughes’ phone will further implicate the suspect to the crime of murder and identify other possible suspects in this case and evidence on the phone is needed to complete a thorough and fair investigation.

The motion was filed on June 21, 2022.

