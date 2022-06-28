SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY RUNOFF: A look at who’s running in the big races

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open at 7 a.m. for the South Primary runoff elections, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election.

Republican Nominee for Superintendent of Education

The race for Superintendent of Education was crowded as current Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that she is not seeking reelection. However, the race for the Republican nomination for State Superintendent is now down to two candidates.

The runoff race is between Ellen Weaver and Kathy Maness.

Maness is the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association and has been endorsed by incumbent state Superintendent Spearman.

Weaver is a graduate of Bob Jones University who worked for U.S. Senator Jim DeMint. She believes in school choice. She also opposes critical race theory and COVID-19 mandates for schools.

Democratic Nominee for U.S. Senate

Two candidates are left in the race for the Democratic nomination, Catherine Fleming Bruce and Krystle Matthews,

Matthews is the state Representative for South Carolina’s District 117. She serves on the committees for Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs, and Operations and Management.

Bruce is an author and activist. She believes in healthcare for all and supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Geter is a veteran and chair of the Spartanburg County Democratic Party.

Republican Nominee for Greenville County Council District 19

There are two candidates still fighting for the Republican Nominee for Greenville County Council District 19, Benton Blount and incumbent Willis H Meadows.

Republican Nominee for Cherokee County Council District 2

The race for the Republican nomination for this County Council seat is down to Bill Blanton and Jeff Finley. At this time neither candidate appears to have websites for their campaigns.

Democratic Nominee for Greenwood County Council District 3

The runoff for the Democratic nominee is between Johanna Bishop and Melissa Spencer

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.