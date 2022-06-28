State Grand Jury indicts Murdaugh, Smith for criminal conspiracy, narcotics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A State Grand Jury indicted Alex Murdaugh and former accomplice Curtis Edward Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics, according to South Carolina Attorney General.

The attorney general said on Tuesday, Murdaugh and Smith were indicted for two conspiracy counts including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone. Smith was also indicted for the following:

Four counts of Money Laundering

Three counts of Forgery

Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 grams

One count of Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana.

We’re told Smith, 62, was previously indicted by the Hampton County Grand Jury on Nov. 4, 2021 for several other charges. Those allegations related to the events on Old Salkehatchie Road on September 4, 2021. Smith also had been previously indicted by the Colleton County Grand Jury on November 18, 2021 for drug charges.

The Attorney General released information on the indictment:

In Indictment 2022-GS-47-10, venued in Colleton County, the State Grand Jury alleges a Criminal Conspiracy regarding approximately 437 checks totaling approximately $2.4 million that went from Murdaugh to Smith from October 7, 2013 through February 28, 2021. The two were also indicted in an alleged conspiracy regarding the distribution and purchase of Oxycodone. Smith is indicted for four counts of Money Laundering over $100,000 regarding the alleged disposition of the checks. The State Grand Jury also charged Smith with Forgery for allegedly forging endorsements on some of the checks. Smith is also indicted for three other drug offenses, including allegedly trafficking over ten grams of methamphetamine.

The crimes charged in the indictments carry the following classifications and penalties:

Criminal Conspiracy is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000

Money Laundering – Value $100K or More, is a felony punishable by up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue

Forgery, Value $10K or More, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court

Forgery, Value $10K or Less, is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court

Manuf. Dist. Possess Narcotic – Schedule II, is a felony punishable up to 2 years in prison or a fine up to $500

Trafficking Methamphetamine, is a felony punishable by 3-10 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000

Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule II, is a felony punishable by up to 6 months in prison and/or a fine up to $1000

Simple Possession of Marijuana, is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in prison or a fine between $100 and $200

This State Grand Jury investigation is being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

