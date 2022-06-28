Advertisement

USC women’s baskeball coach Dawn Staley to make talk show appearance

Dawn Staley addresses the national anthem after winning the NCAA championship.(Zoom)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is scheduled to appear on “Tamron Hall” on Wednesday afternoon.

According to show officials, Wednesday’s show will be centered around inspiring women who are firsts in their field. The show noted that Staley recently signed a historic contract for college woman’s basketball.

This past season, Staley also led the program to its second National Championship since 2017. Under her leadership, the program has become a national powerhouse that is consistently in the running for the title.

PREVIOUSLY: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

You can watch Staley’s appearance at 3:00 p.m. on July 29, 2022, on FOX Carolina.

