Woman sentenced in hit-and-run that killed Brittany Lawson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved mother and her dog pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.

In May of 2021, police said 38-year-old Brittany Lawson was running with her dog near Augusta Place in Greenville when she was hit by Veronica Tharp in a stolen SUV.

We’re told Tharp crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic and onto the sidewalk killing Lawson.

In Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, A judge accepted Tharp’s guilty pleas for leaving the scene of an accident with death, reckless homicide, and first degree burglary.

Brittany Lawson died in May of 2021 after being hit by an SUV while walking her dog along Augusta Street. (Scott Lawson)

Tharp was sentenced to 25 years for both hit and run resulting in death and first-degree burglary and 10 years for reckless homicide.

