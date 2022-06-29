Advertisement

2 month old found dead in Buncombe Couple, parents charged

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a couple was charged on Tuesday after deputies found their 2-month-old child dead.

Deputies said 35-year-old Nickolas Shane Stephenson was charged with Second-Degree Murder and Negligent Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. 28-year-old Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow was charged with Felonious Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury.

According to deputies, the situation began when they responded to the couple’s home on Four Wheel Drive today. Since then, the Major Case Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and the Special Investigations Unit have been investigating.

Deputies said an autopsy will be conducted in the next few days.

