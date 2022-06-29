Advertisement

ACC changing scheduling model for football in ‘23 and beyond

FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during NCAA college...
FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during NCAA college basketball ACC media day, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The ACC is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions. “The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions.

The new plan, adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season. All 14 of the ACC’s football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year.

They’ll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next.

