Anderson County deputies looking for missing man who suffers from mental illness

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man with mental illness.

Lucas S. Standridge was last seen on Sunday, June 26.

Standridge is described as five foot nine and 212 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, green and black shorts with black crocs.

We’re told Standridge suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disease.

If you have seen Lucas, please contact the ACSO at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-08861.

