Crash in Abbeville County leaves one person dead, coroner says

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said one person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 72 west in Abbeville, according to the coroner.

We know one person was killed but do not know if there were any other passengers at this time.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

