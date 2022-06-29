Deputies: Two separate arrests lead to arrest of Seneca man

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two separate incidents led to the arrest of a man from Seneca on multiple charges.

Deputies said Wade Allan Dickinson, 66, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:57 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson has been charged with use of a vehicle without permission, first-degree burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny, and malicious injury to property. At this time, Dickinson remains in jail on a combined $137,125.00 surety bond.

We’re told the charge of use of a vehicle without permission was a result of an investigation in which Dickinson took and drove a car on May 31 without permission of the owner. The car was returned to the owner on June 2 and the owner continued her cooperation with the case.

The other charges against Dickinson involve the same victim and at the same address as the other incident. According to arrest warrants, Dickinson broke into the victim’s residence at night, sometime between June 25th and June 26th of this year, while damaging a storm door in order to gain entry. Dickinson also is accused of taking $120.00 in cash from the residence as well as a set of car keys which allowed him to steal the same car from the first incident.

The car was found yesterday at a business in Pendleton with Dickinson inside of the vehicle, according to information supplied to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.