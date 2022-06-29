Grand Bohemian looking to fill 200 jobs before grand opening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The soon-to-be-open Grand Bohemian Lodge in downtown Greenville is looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

Organizers will be holding on-site interviews Wednesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 55 East Camperdown Way.

We’re told career options are available in a range of fields.

You can find a complete list of job openings here.

Organizers say benefits include medical, dental, and vision coverage as well as tuition reimbursement, life insurance, pet insurance, special discounts, and more.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Emergency Management looking to recruit new volunteers for potentially busy storm season

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.