Advertisement

Local eye clinic offers free services to patients

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local eye clinic is helping patients for free thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Servants for Sight is an organization that works to provide those living uninsured and below 200 percent of the poverty line with eye care.

Doctors at Foothills of Family Optical were able to see patients at no cost thanks to this organization.

Executive Director Amy Evette said the mission of the organization is to help keep patients employed and off Medicaid and to provide them with the surgeries and prescriptions they need.

Evette also talked about the importance of this event.

“So this is a huge donation, a huge and kind donation from multiple members of the community kind of coming together to help those in need,” said Evette. “It is just so important that we give people the tools they need in order to succeed because if we don’t, they never will.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands
Neighbors react to Laurens County moratorium on new large subdivisions
Neighbors react to Laurens County moratorium on new large subdivisions
Woodside community neighbors speak out after deadly shooting
Joey Garrett recalls the unmarked gravestones at the site of a proposed residential subdivision...
Citizens voice concerns about proposed subdivision, gravesite in northern Laurens County