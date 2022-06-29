Local eye clinic offers free services to patients

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local eye clinic is helping patients for free thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Servants for Sight is an organization that works to provide those living uninsured and below 200 percent of the poverty line with eye care.

Doctors at Foothills of Family Optical were able to see patients at no cost thanks to this organization.

Executive Director Amy Evette said the mission of the organization is to help keep patients employed and off Medicaid and to provide them with the surgeries and prescriptions they need.

Evette also talked about the importance of this event.

“So this is a huge donation, a huge and kind donation from multiple members of the community kind of coming together to help those in need,” said Evette. “It is just so important that we give people the tools they need in order to succeed because if we don’t, they never will.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.