Making men’s health a priority

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the month of Jun comes to an end, there’s still time for men, and everyone for that matter, to take their health more serious.

June is National Men’s Health Month.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that comorbidities are very common in the state.

For men, health can be a scary topic if it’s not something high on their priority list. Putting off that doctor’s visit is a common reality.

In some cases, men won’t seek professional healthcare until a problem is become a serious issue.

You don’t want to wait until the fire starts before you want to do something,” primary care physician, Dr. Paul Wong said. “You want to do something early.”

Dr. Wong says cardio vascular health is the leading cause of death in the United States. Getting blood work done, talking to a provider about prevention can save you money and time.

“A lot of these chronic diseases cannot only be prevented, but also be reversed,” he said.

High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease; all chronic diseases that can lead to death if not treated properly. Cutting back on processed foods and exercise will lead to your heart becoming stronger.

Health is collaborative approach between you and your doctor, which can lead to positive outcomes and a better version of yourself.

Prisma has an initiative that aims to help you become healthier one step at a time. Walk With a Doc gathers every third Wednesday of the month for some heart pumping activity.

