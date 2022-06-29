NGU’s Landon Powell named D-II Coach of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville head coach Landon Powell will add another trophy to a historic season. The Crusaders head coach was named the NCAA Division-II Coach of the Year.

The American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC Sports honored Powell with the award.

All the accolades come after Powell led the Crusaders to the greatest baseball season in program history. NGU finished with a record of 54-10 (84.4%) and won the Division-II World Series for the first time in program history.

Since being named the head baseball coach back in 2015, NGU has seen unprecedented levels of success. The program has won five Conference Carolinas Championships, including the previous four. Powell has a career record of 300-105-1 (72.1%) with North Greenville.

