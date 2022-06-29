Pickens County offers summer lunch program

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County is offering free, healthy meals to Pickens County children under the age of 18.

The complimentary breakfast and lunch is served Monday through Friday from June 6 until July 22 at the following locations:

Pickens Elementary School

East End Elementary School

Liberty Primary School (formerly Chastain Road Elementary)

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Summer Food Service program is federally funded by the USDA and administered through the South Carolina Department of Education and Pickens County School District.

The programs will be closed on Monday, July 4 to recognize Independence Day.

