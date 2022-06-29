Advertisement

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of racketeering and other counts at trial last year.(Source: Chicago PD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse.

The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn.

The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55. He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
An image from the USGS regional impact map
Midlands rattled by earthquake Wednesday
Deadly crash on Highway 28
Driver who had difficulty maintaining control before deadly crash identified
Wade Allan Dickinnson
Deputies: Two separate arrests lead to arrest of Seneca man