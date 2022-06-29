U.S. Marshals: $5,000 reward for location of double-homicide suspect

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5000 reward for the location of a suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, in a double-homicide.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Marlon Anderson is wanted by the Kannapolis Police Department for two counts of homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to federal investigators, Anderson forcefully entered a home in Kannapolis and shot and killed 61-year-old Sharon Chambers and her 49-year-old nephew. He then fled in a black Chevrolet suburban with a NC license tag HFZ-4932.

They say due to a recent tip, it is believed that Anderson has been visiting friends and family in the Greensboro, Charlotte and Asheville locations.

He is described as being six feet tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. They also said he has multiple tattoos, but his notable tattoos are a $100 bill on his right forearm and the insignia of North Carolina 704 on his left arm.

If anyone has information regarding his location contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.

