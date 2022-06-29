Warm and humid Thursday, afternoon storms increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A summery and stormy pattern will take shape through the holiday weekend, with temps in the 80s and afternoon storms developing each day. However, no day is looking like a washout!

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 63-70 range. Thursday is looking partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will warm into the low 80s for the mountains and upper 80s in the Upstate.

Friday looks like one of our wettest days, with afternoon storm coverage increasing. Severe threat will be low, but heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning will all be possibilities.

The heat will stay at seasonably levels through with weekend with highs in the low to upper 80s. Afternoon showers and storms could disrupt outdoor plans a bit, but won’t last all day/night. Most favored time for rain will be 2-7PM.

