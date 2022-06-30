Advertisement

12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FREEDOM, Penn. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a summer camp in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner.

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, the boy was part of a youth group that had been at the Summit Grove Campground.

The coroner did not release further info, but said next of kin was notified.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
It’s still unclear if it was a ransomware attack or some other type of cyber incident that...
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits, job seekers in some states