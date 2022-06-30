Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies need help identifying burglary suspect in Spartanburg

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect caught stealing on video surveillance.

We’re told the incident took place on Saturday, June 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-596-2222 and reference case number 22061386.

