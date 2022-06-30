Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office warn about scam calls

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone call scam.

The Sheriff’s Office said scammers contact a person telling them they have an outstanding arrest warrant or missed jury duty and will be arrested if they don’t send money, gift cards, or meet immediately to pay the bond or fine.

The scammer identifies themselves as Captain Terry Abernathy, but deputies say there is no Capt. Abernathy who is employed at the Sheriff’s Office or with the Cherokee County government.

The scammer is asking individuals to purchase preloaded debit or gift cards and provide him with the card and security code information to satisfy their warrant, court cost, or fine for missed jury duty.

The calls are coming from the following spoofed number 864-808-7858.

If anyone is in need of assistance contact one these offices listed below:

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722

Cherokee County Detention Center at 864-487-2529

Cherokee County Clerk of Court Office at 864-487-2571

Cherokee Magistrate Office at 864-487-2533

