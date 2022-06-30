Advertisement

Couple charged with murder of 12-year-old in Fountain Inn

Barkee Faust and Shawnetta Faust
Barkee Faust and Shawnetta Faust(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fountain Inn Police say a couple has been charged with the murder of a 12-year-old.

According to arrest warrant, Shawnetta and Barkee Faust were charged with malice aforethought including but not limited to acts demonstrating and extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Police say it happened on Alyssa Landing Drive on May 28.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Police searching for man after he videoed woman in dressing room at Haywood Mall.
Police searching for suspect after he videoed woman in dressing room at Haywood Mall
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man arrested after trying to hitting deputies with stolen vehicle
(File)
SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into road sign, ditch, tree