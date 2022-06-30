Couple charged with murder of 12-year-old in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fountain Inn Police say a couple has been charged with the murder of a 12-year-old.

According to arrest warrant, Shawnetta and Barkee Faust were charged with malice aforethought including but not limited to acts demonstrating and extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Police say it happened on Alyssa Landing Drive on May 28.

