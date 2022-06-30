Advertisement

Deputies arrest man after finding about 15 grams of meth during traffic stop

Lawrence Duso.
Lawrence Duso.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies found about 15 grams of meth, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Wednesday, June 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 20 and Old River Road.

Deputies say Lawrence Duso was found to be in possession of about 15 grams of meth.

Duso was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with trafficking meth.

