DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight.

There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26.

Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says currently, DHEC-permitted mine sites in the Elgin area are surface pits, and a majority of them are 30 feet or less in depth.

Their shallowness would not be expected to contribute to seismic activity, especially with the recent earthquakes in the Elgin area being recorded at 6,336 to 12,672 feet deep, per the U.S. Geological Survey.

We’re told even the deepest permitted mine sites, at 900 feet, do not come close to this depth, and it is 75 miles away from Elgin.

RELATED: Three earthquakes reported in Midlands Thursday

For more information on earthquakes and South Carolina historically being a seismically active state, visit U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), South Carolina Emergency Management Division and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

You can also follow SCEMD for further details about the recent earthquakes in Elgin and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.