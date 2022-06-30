Greenville activists speak out after protestors call for the firing police chief

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of Greenville activists are speaking out after community members called for the firing of the Greenville Police chief following the arrests at a protest on Saturday.

Greenville Police say officers told protestors several times not to step into the street and arrested those who ignored that direction.

However, those who were at the protestors say the use of force was not necessary.

On Wednesday, June, 29, community activists responded to calls to have Police Chief Howie Thompson fired.

Activists agree that a full investigation is needed but comments like this are not necessary.

“We will resolve this Don’t think that we are advocating for any type of police violence or anything of that nature,” said Dr. Thompson. “We’re simply saying, give the process time to work out. Let the investigations take place, that the appropriate time to actions that are necessary, will be ascertained and apprehended but until then we cannot rush to judgment.”

