Greenville PD introduces new way for businesses to report crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is introducing a new system to make it easier and more convenient for businesses to report crimes.

The department said with the new online incident report system, businesses can submit their report without waiting for an officer to respond to their location.

We’re told upon receiving the receipt of your report, detectives will review the information you submitted and provide you with a case number. You will also receive information from the department’s Victim/Witness Services Unit.

The online reporting system will take the user through a checklist of items to ensure that what they are reporting is eligible to be submitted online, according to the department.

You can fill out the online incident report form here.

MORE NEWS: CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies need help identifying burglary suspect in Spartanburg

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.