HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a way to learn about history in our area and all you have to do is go for a walk.

Mary Jo Padgett throws on her walking shoes and is ready to go.

“All American history is pretty short compared to the rest of the world history, so we talk about what we have,” she said.

Padgett started Guided History Walks in Hendersonville about eight years ago because she couldn’t find anyone else who was doing them on a consistent basis.

In total, she does four different walks filled with facts and stories.

One on Historic Main Street, one in Historic Oakdale Cemetery, one at 7th Ave./Historic Train Depot District, and one on Murals, Mosaic, and Ghost Signs.

“Architecture is a big part of what I talk about because to me we have architecture here and many small southern towns think they don’t have architecture, well they do,” said Padgett.

Padgett has lived in Henderson County for four decades and wants to share her love of Hendersonville, and its history, with visitors and her neighbors.

“For a certain group of people, history is very important. And they really love to do this and hear about this. Not only on Main Street but also in Oakdale Cemetery, that sort of history there. The train station and all that excitement. So people want to learn about history so I’m pleased about that,” she said.

