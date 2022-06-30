Laurens Co. man sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug trafficking, according to officials

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Laurens County man was sentenced to 13 years in prison following his conviction of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 34 kilograms of meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Texas.

According to the office, 33-year-old Jeffrey Dale Williams of Gray Court, pleaded guilty on January 5.

At the court hearing, the court heard additional testimony that detailed how Williams recruited other individuals to take a large quantity of meth from Texas to Georgia. The office says Williams recruited Doug Navy and Noah Hiler in the narcotics scheme. The two men were to pick up the meth and take it to Atlanta for distribution.

Navy and Hiler were arrested on January 25, 2020 at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias and authorities found 12 bundles of meth hidden in speaker boxes located inside of Navy’s vehicle, according to the office.

They also pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme and received 96 and 70 month sentences.

Authorities also discovered that the bundles of meth were called roosters because Williams participated in cock-fighting in South Carolina, according to the office. They also found evidence of brutalized animals and evidence of cock-fighting at his property.

Williams will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

