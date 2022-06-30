Man arrested after trying to hitting deputies with stolen vehicle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after he tried to hit deputies with a stolen vehicle, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, when deputies noticed a stolen tag displayed on a Ford Mustang.

Deputies found the car at an address on Laurel Meadows Parkway.

They later said a short time later the man came outside and as deputies attempted to apprehend him, but he was able to get away and got inside the vehicle where he almost hit multiple deputies.

According to deputies, a brief pursuit started and during that time the suspect hit two civilian vehicles, no injuries were reported.

Eventually, deputies said they took him into custody at Fork Shoals and Old Fork Shoals Road after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Deputies said the suspect, 23-year-old Alik Mckelvey, was arrested got out of the vehicle with a pistol in his hand, but dropped it.

At this time, deputies arrested him.

Mckelvey is facing the following charges: three counts of attempted murder, failure to stop for a blue light, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 3rd offense, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

