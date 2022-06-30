Advertisement

Masked Singer competition in Greenville Saturday

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Masked Singer National Tour is coming to Greenville!

The popular entertainment series will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage plus celebrity guest hosts.

There will also be a surprise local celebrity participating in the fun.

Audience members will use clues to figure out the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.

Tickets to this event can be purchased here.

