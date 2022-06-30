Midnight earthquake in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a string of earthquakes Wednesday, another one hit the Midlands near midnight Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a 2.4 magnitude earthquake at around 12:23 a.m.

It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff and approximately 4 miles below ground.

RELATED COVERAGE

Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.