More than 20,000 pounds of trash cleaned off Laurens County streets
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 20,000 pounds of trash was cleaned off the streets in Laurens County.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate litter crew picked up 21,420 pounds of trash total in the following locations:
- Lisbon Road- 2980 pounds
- Ora Road- 1300 pounds
- Charlottes Road- 700 pounds
- Garrett Patton Road and Sullivan Road- 1640 pounds
- Edgewater Road- 9540 pounds
- Boggy Branch Road and Duncan Creek Church Road- 5260 pounds
