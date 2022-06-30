More than 20,000 pounds of trash cleaned off Laurens County streets

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 20,000 pounds of trash was cleaned off the streets in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate litter crew picked up 21,420 pounds of trash total in the following locations:

Lisbon Road- 2980 pounds

Ora Road- 1300 pounds

Charlottes Road- 700 pounds

Garrett Patton Road and Sullivan Road- 1640 pounds

Edgewater Road- 9540 pounds

Boggy Branch Road and Duncan Creek Church Road- 5260 pounds

