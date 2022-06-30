Police searching for man in photo wearing body armor, face mask

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are searching for the man in the photo above wearing a blue hoodie and body armor during a protest.

According to police, 30-year-old Duncan Small was charged with a weapons violation on Tuesday, June 28. Police said the following day, he was arrested by Waynesville Police Department, served with his warrant and released.

Police said the second suspect who was wearing body armor and might have also been carrying a firearm was identified.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the second person in the photo, contact the police department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.