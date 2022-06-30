Police searching for missing man in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday, June 24.

According to police, 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci was reported missing by his family on Friday, June 24. Police say he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on Sunday, June 26, but never showed up.

Police say he has also not shown up for work since Friday.

Police say Focaracci is five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

He drives a 2004 Toyota Solara similar to the one below.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, contact police at 828-252-1110.

