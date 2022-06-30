Police searching for runaway teen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Tuesday, June 28.

According to police, 17-year-old Chelsea Correa left her home on Wenwood Road and is possibly staying in the Woodruff Road area.

Police say she is five foot four inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts contact police at 864-271-5333.

