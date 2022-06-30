Advertisement

Police searching for suspect after he videoed woman in dressing room at Haywood Mall

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a man after he used his phone to video a woman in a dressing room at Hollister.

According to police, the woman observed a phone pushed under the dressing room door. When the door opened a Hispanic man was observed holding the phone.

If anyone has information on his identity call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

