Police searching for suspect after he videoed woman in dressing room at Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a man after he used his phone to video a woman in a dressing room at Hollister.

According to police, the woman observed a phone pushed under the dressing room door. When the door opened a Hispanic man was observed holding the phone.

If anyone has information on his identity call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.