Advertisement

SCHP: 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-85 in Cherokee County

18-wheeler fire I-85
18-wheeler fire I-85(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a 18-wheeler on fire in Cherokee County.

The crash happened at 1:57 p.m. on I-85 near exit 96 southbound.

We’re told I-85 in this area is currently blocked until crews are able to clear the scene.

Officials mentioned the 18-wheeler is carrying televisions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(File)
SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into road sign, ditch, tree
Police searching for man with face covering and body armor in photo.
Police searching for man in photo wearing body armor, face mask
Chelsea Correa, 17
Police searching for runaway teen in Greenville
Operation Gratitude collects letters at Greenville Drive game