SCHP: 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-85 in Cherokee County
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a 18-wheeler on fire in Cherokee County.
The crash happened at 1:57 p.m. on I-85 near exit 96 southbound.
We’re told I-85 in this area is currently blocked until crews are able to clear the scene.
Officials mentioned the 18-wheeler is carrying televisions.
