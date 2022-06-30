SCHP: 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-85 in Cherokee County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a 18-wheeler on fire in Cherokee County.

The crash happened at 1:57 p.m. on I-85 near exit 96 southbound.

We’re told I-85 in this area is currently blocked until crews are able to clear the scene.

Officials mentioned the 18-wheeler is carrying televisions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.