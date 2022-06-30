SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into road sign, ditch, tree

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after crashing into a road sign, ditch and tree in Union County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on Hwy. 72 near Woodyard Road on Thursday, June 30.

Troopers said the crash happened when a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 72 traveled off the right side of the roadway then hit a road sign and lost control. They go on to say the driver traveled left across the median and off the left side of the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree.

