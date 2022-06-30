Advertisement

Second earthquake reported in Midlands Thursday

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake in the Midlands Tuesday, June 30.

The latest earthquake hit Elgin at 5:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of 3 kilometers.

The first earthquake on Thursday hit the Lugoff area just after midnight. We’re told it had a magnitude of 2.3 and depth of 1 kilometer.

This comes after a string of earthquakes on Wednesday.

