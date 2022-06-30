Spartanburg High’s Raheim Jeter returns after road rage shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On a sunny day in June, Spartanburg High’s Raheim Jeter is on the practice field. He’s surrounded by teammates. It’s a competitive environment.

This is where he’s supposed to be.

“Oh, it’s been great being able to get back with the guys.” Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg High quarterback, said.

The talented quarterback learned firsthand how quickly the sport he loves and even life can be taken away.

“My life could have been gone just like that,” Jeter said while snapping his fingers. “I can’t take a second for granted. I can’t take anything for granted. It gave me a new whole perspective on life.”

On February 18, Jeter was driving around 9:30 pm in Boiling Springs. According to Spartanburg County Court Records, Armad Rashad Ali Irby shot Jeter in the left leg. Officers called it a “road rage incident.”

“Really scared,” Jeter said. “I was kind of freaking out. I didn’t know what was gonna happen next. I was kind of panicking, but God got me through it.”

Jeter had surgery to remove the bullet and therapy to return to form. Then, once cleared, He poured himself back into football.

“100 percent. As Coach Ramsey say attack the day,” Jeter said. “Anytime reps in the weight room get hard or it’s hot at practice, I just think to myself like, ‘Oh, this could have been gone.’ So I just take everything in.”

With the support of his teammates, loved ones and community, the star is ready to play.

“I’ve had amazing support from the community, the community in West Virginia, Coach brown in West Virginia and his staff,” Jeter said. “It’s just been like support from everybody. So it made the whole traumatic experience a lot easier.”

