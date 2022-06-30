Upstate Bojangles fined for child labor laws violations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal investigation by the Department of Labor revealed a Bojangles franchise in Spartanburg violated child labor laws at a South Carolina restaurant.

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor announced a penalty would be assessed against BOJ of WNC LLC, a company that manages 93 Bojangles restaurants, which allowed 16 minors to work outside of permitted hours while school was in session.

As punishment for this violation, the franchisee was fined $11,744.

The U.S. Department of Labor said BOJ of WNC LLC has agreed to take the following steps to ensure future compliance with federal laws.

“Once this Bojangles franchise operator learned of violations in Spartanburg, they took action to ensure the young workers they employ in six states gain valuable workplace experience without compromising education or safety,” explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Juan Coria in Atlanta. “This is an example of how enforcement and compliance assistance can work hand-in-hand, and it serves as a roadmap for other employers to follow to avoid costly violations.”

In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the Wage and Hour Division’s Southeast region found child labor violations in more than 190 food service employers investigated, resulting in more than $1 million in penalties assessed to employers.

