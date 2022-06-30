Advertisement

Upstate law enforcement agencies warn about text message t-shirt scams

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three law enforcement agencies are warning the community about text message scams.

These scams are asking citizens to purchase t-shirts with a law enforcement agency’s badge.

Easley Police, Pickens Pickens, and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office have all posted on their Facebook page about these scams.

