Upstate law enforcement agencies warn about text message t-shirt scams
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three law enforcement agencies are warning the community about text message scams.
These scams are asking citizens to purchase t-shirts with a law enforcement agency’s badge.
Easley Police, Pickens Pickens, and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office have all posted on their Facebook page about these scams.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.