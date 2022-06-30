Advertisement

USC Men’s Basketball 2022- 2023 season announced

WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to spot fake tickets.(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Men’s Basketball teams 2022-2023 schedule announced.

The Gamecocks will have home and away matchups with Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The team will also travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri.

They will also play host to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena.

The times, dates and TV information will be released at a later date.

