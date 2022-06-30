USC Men’s Basketball 2022- 2023 season announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Men’s Basketball teams 2022-2023 schedule announced.

The Gamecocks will have home and away matchups with Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The team will also travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri.

They will also play host to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena.

The times, dates and TV information will be released at a later date.

